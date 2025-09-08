Grand Summoners x Dan Da Dan collab brings Momo and Okarun to the fray

Powerful characters and rewards

Grand Summoners launches its worldwide Dan Da Dan crossover

Momo and Okarun headline the event

Over 100 summon tickets, iconic equips, and limited missions available

The over-the-top anime RPG Grand Summoners has officially kicked off its worldwide collaboration with hit series Dan Da Dan, running now across 76 territories. Until October 17th, you can summon fully voiced crossover units, collect iconic items, and unlock powerful rewards inspired by the manga’s strange and chaotic battles.

Right from the start, you’re guaranteed a 5-star Legend on your first roll, but the real highlights are Momo, Okarun, Aira, and Jiji, each joining the roster with move sets and Arts pulled straight from the anime. Daily logins and limited-time missions will hand out more than 100 crossover summon tickets, giving you plenty of chances to bring the newcomers into your squad.

It wouldn’t be Dan Da Dan without bizarre artifacts, and the crossover delivers with summonable equips like Okarun’s Golden Ball, Momo’s Shirt, the Beckoning Cat, and Seiko’s Bat. These items aren’t just cosmetic callbacks. They come loaded with buffs, resistances, and break effects that can shift the tide of battle when timed well.

Momo and Okarun, in particular, pack some devastating True Arts and Super Arts, with team-wide buffs, break potential, and stacking damage boosts that fit right into endgame raids. And if you’re the type who loves to dig into the numbers, the collaboration units come with detailed ability synergies and equip bonuses that can rival top-tier staples.

See how they stack up against the rest by checking out our Grand Summoners tier list! Momo pushes out up to 180,000% Water damage with her Super Arts while boosting allies’ equipment speed, making her a strong core for magic squads. Meanwhile, Okarun brings equally wild numbers, with a 220,000% Earth damage Super Arts and stackable 60% ATK buffs. Paired with equips like Seiko’s Bat or the Beckoning Cat, they can tilt raids heavily in your favour.

Download Grand Summoners now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.