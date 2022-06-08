Old School RuneScape's latest mini-quest, Giant's Foundry, makes mastering the Smithing skill easier

Jagex, creators of the insanely popular MMORPG Old School RuneScape, has just announced a new in-game mini-quest called Giants Foundry. It focuses on the game’s Smithing skill and will feature a new training method for players. A hidden area was unearthed beneath the Giants Plateau and it was revealed that this region is home to a lot of ancient knowledge about the Giants and their nature.

It has always been thought that Gielinor’s Giant inhabitants and monstrous creatures only sought destruction. This event will aim at rewriting this narrative and players will now be able to understand the real culture of Giants. The groundwork for all this will be laid once the legendary forge begins running again and colossal weapons start churning out of it. This requires Smithing skills, of course, and everything can be achieved if players band together with Kovac the Giant.

Mastering the Smithing skill will be easier on Old School RuneScape now thanks to this update. It makes the artisan ability more interactive and accessible right from the early game, sufficiently boosting the number of creatable items at even a mid-game stage. Additionally, the desert area will be privy to an exclusive bonus that allows for skill boosts.

Once players have aided Kovac and the forge is now open, Kovac’s reward shop will open for business. It will include The Smith’s uniform which is pretty strong and also helps in the overall development of the Smithing skill. Furthermore, players can also get their hands on the Colossal Blade, a hefty weapon dealing lots of damage to enemies.

Like all features in this game, a 75% backing is necessary, with the Sleeping Giants mini-quest being backed by more than 90% of the community. If you wish to help Kovac then download Old School RuneScape now for free on the App Store and Google Play.