Family Chess revamps the classic game with a fantasy setting and lively cartoon visuals, out now on iOS

RedDeerGames has officially announced the launch of Family Chess, letting players get their hands on this fresh new twist to the classic chess game on iOS. Featuring lovely hand-drawn visuals across a fantasy setting, the game boasts plenty of mobile optimisations along with stunning animations and an accessible difficulty level for all ages.

In Family Chess, players can look forward to easy-to-use controls as well as the ability to pick from the game's many colourful characters. The local multiplayer feature lets players put their chess skills to the test against their family and friends. And for those who are looking for a bit more of a brain tease, they can take on the NPCs to progress through the levels and learn new skills as they tackle more difficult challenges.

Players will be able to take turns playing on a single device during family game nights. Plus, the cartoon-esque visuals add to the overall charm of the game, with more than 13 languages for international accessibility.

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Family Chess on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.