Pokémon Go's latest stamp rally will have players examining manhole covers

Wait, what?

Pokémon Go's new stamp rally will have you looking at manhole covers

Specifically, the Poké Lids featured in Kyushu and Okinawa

This long-term event lets you nab stamps to encounter an exclusive Pikachu

Pokémon is undoubtedly popular, including in its native country of Japan. Yes, you won't get quizzical looks as you might about your favourite obscure anime that only aired at a 10 pm timeslot on the NHK in mid-1998. And if you're in the Kyushu or Okinawa area, you'll soon be able to jump into a whole new stamp rally for Pokémon Go!

But, you already know that. The more appropriate question is, what the heck does the headline mean? What do manhole covers have to do with the humble stamp rally?! Well, cool down, pilgrim - let me explain what's set to kick off starting November 7th.

Rather than a traditional stamp rally that sees players heading to predetermined locations and collecting their mark, this works a bit differently. Pokémon's popularity is such in Japan that there have even been commemorative Poké Lids created, sporting colourful designs featuring the 'mons! Head to the PokéStops located at these and collect your stamps.

Poké-manholes

By collecting at least two stamps, you'll be in with a chance to encounter a special event-exclusive Pikachu with a background themed to the prefecture you're in. You'll also be able to send and receive stamps as gifts, but can still claim those from the same lid someone else has sent you.

The best part? This event has no end date in sight! Now, I'm not sure if this means this'll be a permanent addition, but it does mean if you're planning the trip of a lifetime to Japan sometime soon, you'll be in with a chance to get some Pokémon Go-ing that you wouldn't be able to anywhere else!

But if you love other releases as much as some people love Pokemon Go codes, why not show it? Nominations are now open for the latest edition of the Pocket Gamer Awards, letting you put the name of your favourite game up for an award!