Absolum Mobile brings Golden Axe-style beat 'em up action to mobile this winter

Absolum Mobile brings the animated side-scrolling beat-'em-up to mobile this winter

Liberate the world of Talamh as you battle the forces of evil Sun King Azra

Play as four distinct characters, with roguelite progression and lushly rendered 2D worlds to explore

While the newly announced animated series of Golden Axe takes a thoroughly irreverent approach to the game, if you want an animated, 2D side-scrolling beat-'em-up for mobile, then you're in luck. Because Playdigious have announced they're bringing developer Dotemu's hit side-scroller Absolum to mobile this winter!

Set to arrive November 5th, Absolum Mobile faithfully translates the original to smartphones. You play as a tight-knit group of heroes trying to liberate the kingdom of Talamh, where the ambitious Sun King Azra has outlawed magic and enslaved its practitioners. You'll journey across the land, fighting the forces of Talamh with beat-'em-up action and a solid dose of roguelite mechanics.

Absolum-ution

Absolum boasts four distinct playable characters, with the human Galandra and free dwarf Karl initially playable, and later joined by the additional characters Brome and Cider. All of these characters have their own movesets and abilities, so you can pick whichever suits your style of play.

Aside from two-player co-op and a variety of beautifully animated levels to explore, you'll also find new upgrades after each run, letting you progress further and further in your battle against Azra's forces. Basically, it's Golden Axe, but it offers a bit more flexibility and depth to the experience than just asking you to insert another quarter once you die.

Even better, Absolum will offer a buy once, play anywhere model where your purchase for Google Play can be taken over to PC and vice-versa. There's also a rebuilt interface, Game Center and Google Play achievements, and plenty more for this release that makes Absolum for mobile stand on its own merits.

Looking for more great fantasy action? Prefer to leave the fighting until later? Then why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to see our favourite picks for adventures across far-away lands?