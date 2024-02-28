Office Cat lets you build your cat corporation with kitty employees, now open for pre-registration

You'll build your empire in this idle tycoon game

Assign cats to different tasks to thrive

You can reap the rewards of investments even when you're offline

In case you missed it, TREEPLLA has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Office Cat, letting players get first dibs on the game as soon as it's out. The idle tycoon game tasks you with running your very own business empire, but with cute cats helping you expand your reach and stake your claim on the corporate kitty world.

In Office Cat, you can look forward to learning the ins and outs of entrepreneurship as you build your office, modify your cubicles, and start your company from scratch. Your furry feline friends make up your staff, and it's up to you to assign them the right jobs, manage their tasks, and offer the ideal workload that will maximise their productivity.

The game also features idle progression where you can expand your empire even when you're offline. As you climb the corporate ladder, you'll encounter a wide variety of purr-fect cats in different outfits - and if you're lucky, you might even chance upon one that's got a mysterious magical touch.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're looking to flex your tycoon skills, why not take a look at our list of the best management games on Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering Office Cat on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The App Store says it's expected on May 31st, but do take that with a grain of salt as these dates often change arbitrarily.

You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.