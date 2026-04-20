OTR 2 brings axel-grinding offroad racing action to iOS and Android next month

OTR 2 brings the sequel to the hit off-road racer to mobile next month

It features a massive new open world, not to mention air and seaborne vehicles

Jump behind the wheel with friends in a visually dazzling new racing sim

Now I'm not a driver, partially due to the expense of running a car nowadays, partially due to the non-zero chance of having a seizure while behind the wheel. But I'm fairly certain we can all agree that there's a thrilling kind of fun about driving off-road!

The axel-smashing, engine destroying, body-denting action is something a rare few of us get to enjoy in our daily lives or work. But now you can live out that dream in Off the Road 2 as the hit off-road racing sim brings its bigger, better and even more brutal sequel to mobile next month.

Off the Road 2 offers you an entire open world to explore, behind the wheel of all manner of off-road vehicles. You've got your familiar ground-based 4x4s, but OTR 2 also lets you take to the sea in speedboats or the skies in fighter jets! Anything, it would seem, goes on the road.

Pedal to the metal

For fans of the original OTR, the sequel has everything they enjoyed from the original, and more. Expect realistic day/night cycles and weather simulations, a huge open world to explore and multiplayer to bring your friends into the chaos.

Add onto that some truly gorgeous visuals being promised, and I think it's safe to say that if you're a vehicle enthusiastic then OTR 2 is definitely something to put on your 'to-do' list this coming May! Especially if just putting wheel to mud isn't enough for you.

Exciting stuff for sure. But if you'd rather enjoy a classic gameified version of exploration, then don't fret because the newly released Hyke: Northern Lights might satisfy. Want to find out what it has to offer? Check out our Hyke: Northern lights mobile review to find out what we think it has to offer!