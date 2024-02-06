Of Two Minds lets you uncover the truth behind flawed characters' psyches, out now on iOS

Of Two Minds features footage shot in the 80s

Use free association to discover the truth

Burgeon & Flourish has announced the official launch of Of Two Minds, the studio's psychoanalytic FMV game that's now available on iOS. You can look forward to diving into the inner workings of a psychoanalyst’s chair with visuals reminiscent of New York in the late 80s. The game also boasts footage that was actually shot in 1989 to keep things authentic.

In Of Two Minds, you can expect to get to know a cast of interesting and inherently flawed characters to uncover more of the narrative. Using free association, you'll have to fill in the gaps as you discover these characters' thoughts and backstories, all presented with material from award-winning film director Michael Bergmann's three-hour fiction created in 1989.

The game also features a non-linear narrative, making sure to keep you on your toes as you piece together different associations based on your own observations. A character may fear the sound of glass breaking, but what's the root of this fear? One character, on the other hand, dreams about a red blanket, and it's up to you to figure out how things are connected.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Of Two Minds on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can join the community of followers on Instagram to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.