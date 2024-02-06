Survival game LifeAfter launches The Hope Radio and the Golden Dragon expansion

Find the source of mysterious radio transmissions

Defend the Golden Dragon Treasure from waves of infected.

Claim your in-game portable radio and discover the truth behind the mysterious transmissions.

Celebrate the Spring Festival with casual game mode, Dragon Party.

A new expansion has launched for NetEase’s open-world survival game, LifeAfter. The Hope Radio and the Golden Dragon expansion introduces a brand-new storyline as well as new game modes and Year of the Dragon-themed skins.

LifeAfter is an open-world post-apocalyptic survival game in which you'll need to manage scarce resources and combat harsh weather conditions and fierce wildlife. In LifeAfter, you’ll collect resources, create tools, craft recipes and build homes while working with teammates to defend yourselves from the infected and other threats.

The Hope Radio and the Golden Dragon expansion adds a new portable radio to the game. You can use this radio to listen to newscasts, music and weather reports. However, you’ll also hear mysterious transmissions that claim to fulfil the wishes of its listeners.

Survivors begin calling the transmission Hope Radio as they gain popularity. After a series of suspicious events and the arrival of a mysterious individual, you start to believe there is more to Hope Radio than meets the eye. LifeAfter’s new expansion also adds new Roguelite gameplay.

The infected are drawn to the newly discovered Golden Dragon Treasure as the activity of survivors surrounding it increases. You’ll need to work with other survivors to protect the Golden Dragon Treasure. You can choose from a variety of weapons found at the site of the treasure and upgrade them between each wave of infected.

In addition to the new Roguelite gameplay mode and storyline, the latest expansion invites you to celebrate LifeAfter’s Year of the Dragon Spring Festival. The celebration introduces Dragon Party, a new casual game mode which includes fan-favourite levels from the 2022 Spring Festival.

LifeAfter is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. To stay updated with all the latest LifeAfter updates and other news, be sure to check out the game's official website. You can also stay updated by following the game on Facebook, X (Twitter) and YouTube.