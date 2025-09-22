Brave Frontier Versus opens pre-registration for the newest entry in the JRPG series worldwide

Easy to pick up, hard to put down

Brave Frontier Versus, the newest upcoming entry in the series, is set to release soon on mobile

Pre-registration is now open for this card-battling take on the JRPG

Collect cards depicting your favourite characters, each with their own pixel art version

The JRPG world is full of big names, such as Persona (or Shin Megami Tensei, technically), Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. But it has more than a few dark horse series with plenty of fans. And that's exactly the case with Brave Frontier, which is set to release its newest entry very soon on mobile!

In fact, pre-registration for Brave Frontier Versus is now officially open on Android and iOS ahead of an expected October release! It's going to be quite different for longtime fans of Brave Frontier, however. That's because Versus is none other than a card battler.

Yes, Brave Frontier Versus combines a card battler with classic JRPG strategy. You'll build up a deck of different characters before pitting them against each other on a turn-based map, with famous characters from throughout the series available for you to collect and add to your deck.

Riding the frontier

Fortunately, Brave Frontier Versus does keep that classic JRPG aesthetic, with each card boasting its own pixel art version when deployed. Meanwhile, the manifestation system and brave burst abilities mean that even if you fall behind, there's a chance to turn the battle around and get a boost.

While it may be a departure from the series' usual mechanics, Brave Frontier Versus certainly promises to be an easy in for newcomers. With easy-to-grasp and hard-to-master mechanics, both longtime players and those of you jumping into the world of Brave Frontier for the first time should hopefully find something to enjoy.

