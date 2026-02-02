Nova Drift announces release date for its fast-paced roguelike action set to make its way to mobile

Set phasers to fun... and kill

Nova Drift has announced the release date for its upcoming mobile port

Blast your way through hordes of enemies in this flashy top-down space shooter

Nova Drift is set to make its way to mobile later this month

Well, while it was nice to cover something like Dear me, I was... it always comes back to action. But if we have to put aside emotion in favour of wanton violence (something I'm sure won't have a poor effect), then there's no better avenue to do so than the top-down space shooting action of Nova Drift!

With its mobile port arriving on March 10th for iOS and Android, now's the time to refresh yourself on what Nova Drift offers. This colourful, top-down roguelike space shooter sends you out into a galaxy filled with enemies, having only one goal: total annihilation.

Pre-orders for iOS are now open. And there's good reason to check in on Nova Drift even if you're a bit of a sceptic. There are over 300 ship upgrades, and a focus on quick sessions that offer plenty of action as your craft improves and upgrades while you play.

Going rogue

Nowadays, the roguelike genre is one which we take for granted. But Nova Drift, which first hit early access way back in 2014, professes to be one that helped popularise the genre. And given the wealth of upgrades and content being made available here, I can certainly believe it.

Nova Drift, much like Nowhere Prophet, was originally floated for a mobile port many years ago, back in 2017, as a matter of fact. Now, it seems we're finally going to get our hands on it with a complete UI redesign for mobile. I'm certainly looking forward to seeing how it'll turn out on mobile when we get our hands on it!

