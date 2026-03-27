Ninja Gangsters launches its cyberpunk idle RPG goodness with a 7-day login event

Cyberpunk street shinobi? Sign me up

Easy progression and artefact crafting

Offline play and AFK levelling

Manage a jazz bar too while you're away

There are ninjas, there are gangsters, and there are Ninja Gangsters - honestly, the title alone is enough to catch my attention.

The idle RPG features a cyberpunk world where you auto-battle your way through the mean streets of Neo-City, where machines and ancient ninjas are aplenty. It's an interesting setting, and when you add the fully idle auto-growth system into the mix, it's incredibly appealing for lazy ol' me.

Given the nature of idle RPGs, you can expect to gain experience and earn valuable resources even when you're offline. You can even manage a jazz bar, apparently, by idling the day away, plus craft artefacts easily with massive rewards up for grabs.

Of course, the cyberpunk ninjas are the main appeal here, and there's a whole bunch of them you can add to your collection. There are class synergies to master and formation combos to take advantage of in combat too, so if the battles are what you're in for, I think there's a lot to sink your teeth into here.

As for levelling up your characters, the breakthrough growth system lets you awaken different kinds of ancient ninja powers, and you can even strengthen your ninjas permanently using Secret Manuals to take down bosses in a jiffy.

Right now, there's an ongoing 7-day login event that puts recruit tickets up for grabs along with an S-rank character on the 7th day, so if you're curious about cyberpunk ninjas who happen to be gangsters, now's the best time to get involved.

Ninja Gangsters is available to download as free-to-play with in-app purchases on the App Store and on Google Play. And if you're looking for more ways you can level up without breaking a sweat, why not have a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?