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Dark Tap Dice launches on iOS and Android with some Balatro-esque chaotic fun

Dice and poker are the name of the game these days

Dark Tap Dice launches on iOS and Android with some Balatro-esque chaotic fun
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android
| Dark Tap Dice
  • Slot your dice and form poker combos
  • Aim for damage multipliers to win
  • Offline play available too

Ever since Balatro took the world by storm, we've had a string of poker-slash-dice games popping up everywhere, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. This Ain't Even Poker, Ya Joker is probably the latest one that's caught our eye here at PG Towers, and now, there's Dark Tap Dice too, which honestly seems to have the right amount of chaos and fun to make it an instant dopamine hit.

So, essentially, you'll simply have to place your dice into slots and operate on a poker-esque mechanic, where you form combos like Five-of-a-Kind and One Pair. Obviously, things escalate pretty fast, and when you hit certain combos, it all turns into satisfying damage multipliers with numbers invading your screen in the best way.

There's obviously that ultimate Joker card too, along with plenty of different dice effects you can take advantage of to win. There's a lot of strategy involved as well, apparently, so it's not all about throwing your dice around willy-nilly. Plus, there's idle progression involved, so you can safely log off knowing your dice are in good hands.

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It also seems like it's a sequel-but-not-quite to Snow_Games' Dark Tap series, with Dark Tap RPG being its predecessor. There's multi-language support in English, Korean, and Japanese, along with offline play as well. It saves data locally on your phone, so you might want to consider that the next time you're freeing up some storage space on your device.

In any case, Dark Tap Dice is now available to download on both the App Store and on Google Play, with a mere $1.99 price tag if you're curious about it. If you'd rather try your hand at something different but still a tad similar, then perhaps our list of the best board games on Android might be more your cup of tea?

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Dark Tap Dice
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.