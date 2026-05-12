Doomsday: Last Survivors goes cyberpunk with a month-long Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 collaboration

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Doomsday: Last Survivors kicks-off its Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 collab event

Obtain exclusive new skins, Hero Armaments, and other collectibles

Compete in a limited-time, cross-server 10v10 game mode

Pocket-apocalyptic survival gets a cyberpunk infusion in Doomsday: Last Survivors’ latest blockbuster collaboration. Following in the Kaiju-sized footsteps of last year’s Pacific Rim-themed crossover, IGG’s zombie strategy has teamed up with hit sci-fi show Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 for a massive collab event called Shell: Cyber Pursuit.

Running throughout the month of May, this collision of post-human worlds promises to bring the high-tech, neon-drenched style of Section 9 to the game’s undead-infested wastelands, and with it will come a host of exclusive game modes, rewards and special items.

Plenty to jack into

Shell: Cyber Pursuit isn’t a one-off crossover, it’s a collection of multiple Ghost in the Shell-themed sub-events that will play out in Doomsday: Last Survivors across the month.

Players who take part will encounter fan-favourite characters from the TV show, including Motoko Kusanagi, who has been made into a Hero Skin, and the Tachikomas - AI-powered tanks with personalities all of their own - join the fray as specialised Squad Skins.

Want to take a deeper dive into the cyberpunk aesthetic? The event also introduces the Dimensional City Shelter Skin and the SAC_2045 Ambiance Skin. These skins are joined by a massive lineup of collectibles, including themed namecards, chat bubbles, portrait frames, and tactical gear designed to give you an edge in the wasteland.

High-octane 10v10 warfare

The centerpiece of the collab is Posthuman Crisis, a limited-time, cross-server 10v10 game mode. Players are randomly assigned to either the Section 9 or Posthuman faction, deploying squads using standardised troops to ensure a balanced, strategic experience.

The goal? Defeat zombies on the battlefield to collect resources and buffs to recharge your faction's Tachikoma unit. Once fully powered, the Faction Leader will ride the Tachikoma into a final showdown. Victory is claimed only by those who can successfully dismantle the opposing faction's mechanical powerhouse.

Reap the rewards

For those who prefer progression-based challenges, the Global Network event offers a network-themed reward system. By filling data nodes and matching specific combinations, players can trigger bonus effects and earn Ghost Memories. This special currency can be exchanged in the Section 9 Gear Vault for top-tier rewards like the Motoko Kusanagi skin and collab-exclusive Hero Armaments.

On top of these events, additional gameplay modes include Section 9 Training - in which players can complete daily missions to unlock the Section 9’s Will Portrait Frame and exclusive emojis - and Section 9 Reunion, a puzzle-style event where completing Trials reunites the members of Section 9, unlocking a special collectible and Shelter Decorations.

And that’s not all. There’s also 1A84 Virus Study, a stage-based puzzle challenge where players match icons to apprehend Experimental Subjects created by the Post-Humans.

The celebration even extends beyond the digital realm with the Exclusive Collaboration Collector’s Set. This is a physical bundle which includes a Motoko Kusanagi plush toy, fridge magnets, a commemorative T-shirt, a color-changing cold cup, and an all-weather umbrella - all blending the Doomsday: Last Survivors zombie vibes with Ghost in the Shell cyber aesthetic.

Ready to join the hunt? You can download Doomsday: Last Survivors for free on iOS and Android. For more details and to participate in the Virus Purge web event, head over to the official collaboration site or follow the official Facebook and Discord channels.