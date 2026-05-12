Last Z: Survival Shooter codes (May 2026) - Anything to keep those zombies at bay
The zombie apocalypse never ends, does it? Thankfully, we've got a list of Last Z: Survival Shooter codes to help you make it through the day.
Last Z: Survival Shooter is a 4x strategy game in which you build and upgrade your base during the zombie apocalypse. Featuring the strafing combat you’ve likely seen a plethora of ads over the years, Last Z tasks you with taking down zombie hordes and recruiting new heroes to your cause.
Of course, building a base to withstand the onslaught of zombie hordes shuffling around is no simple task. To do so, you’ll need plenty of resources such as Wood, Electricity, Diamonds, and more. Luckily, the developers have included Last Z: Survival Shooter codes allowing you to nab vital resources for free.
Active
- THANU250KCOM - Golden Wrench x1, Modification Blueprint x500, Blue Zent Level Chest x1, 1h Speedup x1, Diamonds x100
- LASTZXMAS2425 - Badge x300, 1h Research Speedup, Blue Zent Level Chest x2, Blue Electricity Level Chet x2, Diamonds x100
- VICTORY280K4UT - Prime Recruitment Ticket x3, 5m Speedup x10, 10k Electricity x10, 10k Food x10, 4k Wood x10
Expired
- CELEBRATE220KTY
- FIRSTHUSTLE1L5
- GOLDBAR2026
- LZDCA180K
- LZDC150K
- LZHAPPY2026
- LZMONDAY
- MONDAYBLESS
- SPRING2026GIFT
- SWEETLOVE
- WEEKLYMOTIV8Y3
- WELCOMELZDC
- WELCOMELZX
- WELCOMELZFB
- ZOMBIESIEGETIME
How to redeem Last Z: Survival Shooter codesClaiming your freebies is a little different from what you might be familiar with. However, you should have no problem if you follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: On the main screen, tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner
- Step 2: Go to the Settings tab and tap Copy ID to copy your unique player ID
- Step 3: Close the app
- Step 4: In your web browser, go to the Last Z Gift Code page
- Step 5: Paste your user ID into the top text box and tap login
- Step 6: Once logged in, enter a gift code in the lower text box and tap confirm
- Step 7: If the code you entered is valid, you’ll see a message pop up saying the rewards are being added to your account.
- Step 8: Launch the game, tap the Mail icon in the lower right corner
- Step 9: Open the letter and tap to claim your rewards!
Bear in mind that some Last Z: Survival Shooter codes can only be redeemed a limited number of times, so be sure to enter new ones quickly. If the code you entered doesn’t work, be sure to check for typos and extra spaces.
If you love nabbing freebies for your favourite mobile adventures as much as we do, you may want to check out our lists of Dicero redeem codes and Mongil Star Dive codes!