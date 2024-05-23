Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds celebrates its second anniversary

Participate now!

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating its second anniversary

You can get exclusive rewards by participating in the celebrations, or just logging in

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is set to celebrate its second anniversary. And you can benefit from a whole host of event-related rewards, whether for participating in the event or just logging in during the second-anniversary celebrations.

By participating in events you can get up to 2,222 2nd Anniversary Special Summon Coupons as well as some just by checking in. You'll also have the chance to earn rare items and power-up materials and can use rewards to earn exclusive items like the 2nd Anniversary Cluu Costume Chest and the 2nd Anniversary Cluu Bouncer Amber.

Naturally, it's hard to list all of them here, so be sure to check into Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds from today until June 19th to celebrate the anniversary!

Ni No Kuni is perhaps best known for its famously Ghibli-esque designs and close association with the famous anime studio, even having the original soundtrack for the first game composed by Ghibli alumni Joe Hisaishi.

A real achievement

dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy 2nd anniversary, Soul Divers!

Join Knock as he runs you through all of the celebrations the 5/22 Update has to offer. ????

2,222 2nd Anniversary Summon Coupons. ????

Race to the finish in the all-new Sagartha Foot Race. ???????? ???? Download today! https://t.co/twC2muq6ws pic.twitter.com/wu0mtH1BUg — Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds (@ninokuni_global) May 22, 2024

While anniversaries typically pass us by as little more than a formality, Cross World's second anniversary could be considered a real achievement. After all, this comes at a time when just last year a great deal of games in this genre based on existing properties (like Nier Reincarnation ) are getting shuttered.

And while at the moment it's mainly just in-game rewards that are benefitting players, we're sure there are some Ni No Kuni fans amongst you glad to see the game is doing well.

