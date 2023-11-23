Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2023 with loads of events

Netmarble has just announced the latest update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, bringing special Thanksgiving fun to the popular mobile RPG. Several events will go live, allowing players to celebrate the festival. Expect to find a new Raid Dungeon and AI support system that will make solo battles much simpler.

Any Thanksgiving is incomplete without a turkey and the Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds’ event kicks off with a delicious turkey feast. It will feature numerous missions that grant Event Tasting Tickets for participating in a special minigame with loads of Thanksgiving food items. Players can obtain the Thanksgiving 4-star Familiar Selection Capsule with adorable light and earth Familiars.

The second event is the Thanksgiving Taste of Heaven, which also comes with a bunch of missions to complete. Players can earn rewards like Gold or Energy Drink along the way while the Taste of Heaven Weapon Costume is unlocked after all missions are cleared. For some more free gold, pods, and chests, be sure to use these Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds codes or take a peek at this Familiars tier list!

After the Thanksgiving entertainment, players can turn their heads towards the Black Friday event, which comes with loads of shopping-themed events. The Support Event is a great way to earn goodies like a rare 4-star Darkness Familiar Selection Capsule, 5-star Darkness Exclusive Toy Selection Chest, and several other rewards. In addition, Muse the Travelling Merchant will also appear more frequently for purchase.

Players looking for a challenge can go for Forward base Depths, the third Raid Dungeon. It is full of traps and trials and players will have to strategize heavily before going in. Finally, the AI Support System is being implemented to make solo matches easier. They are available in Dimensional Border and Interstellar Space Party Dungeon modes and will help players clear them quickly.

Celebrate Thanksgiving by downloading Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds now for free.