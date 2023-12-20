Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has collaborated with Sanrio for several winter-themed events

After celebrating Thanksgiving and Black Friday last month, Netmarble is back with another update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. This time, they’re hosting a collab event in the hit MMORPG, bringing in adorable characters from the world of Sanrio. They come at the perfect time as players can also expect numerous winter-themed events for everyone.

After installing Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds’ latest patch, players can get their hands on all the new Sanrio characters. My Melody Hat can be earned just by logging into the game, including other items like summon coupons and a rare lucky box. Other events have been organized to bring more themed characters to the game.

As part of the Welcome Sanrio Characters Check-In event, players can earn goodies for up to 28 days. The Pink Special Summon Coupon granted during this period can be exchanged for stuff like the Rare 4-star My Melody, Rate 4-star Kuromi Familiars, and Hello Kitty Lunch Box. The lattermost has costumes and mounts inspired by the Sanrio franchise.

Once all the collab characters have been obtained, players can participate in various missions like DJ Kuromi’s Party House, which is an episodic dungeon. It sees players take on Kuromi’s DJ Machine and grants handsome rewards like Pink Special Summon Coupons, Black Notes, and themed Dungeon Tickets.

Meanwhile, there are some winter events to look forward to as well. the Winder Holiday Festival Catch Cluu is a great place to obtain Santa Cluu Gift Boxes and Wishing Tree Hats just by completing a minigame. Finally, a bunch of surprise missions will unlock daily as we bid farewell to 2023, giving away Growth Drink and Special Full Course Fest Selection Chests to everyone.

