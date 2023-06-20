Picking good characters is always a challenge, so we're here to help you out with our Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Familiar tier list.

Version 2.01.014

Are you looking for a Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds familiar tier list? At the moment of writing, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is one of the most popular RPGs - this game can offer exciting adventures, a good fighting system, and enjoyable gameplay.

The main reason this title is so popular is the variety of different characters in the game. Depending on your gaming style, you can choose the hero - which is extremely cool - and your Familiar will not fall behind compared to other players. All you need to do to unlock new characters is to play the game.

In Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, the character balance may not be as desirable as it might seem at first glance - the game isn't exactly pay-to-win, but some Familiars can still stand out from others in terms of their power. Of course, even if you don't have a tier-S Familiar, you can still win battles and enjoy the game - but it certainly can't hurt to aim high, can it?

Original article by Artur Novichenko. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.