Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is now open for pre-registration for global users, with exclusive perks in store for those who sign up

Netmarble's highly anticipated MMORPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is now open for pre-registration, and players can finally get first dibs on the popular title when it officially launches this summer. Signing up on the app stores and on the game's official Discord channel will reward players with exclusive in-game pre-registration gifts.

In Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, players can expect to dive into a thrilling world based on Level-5 and Studio Ghibli’s fantasy RPG series "Ni no Kuni". Eager fans who sign-up and pre-register on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store can score the Explorer Outfit when the game officially launches by accessing their in-game mailbox. Meanwhile, fans who sign-up on Discord can nab the Catarumpus Hat and a Special Title. These can be redeemed through coupon codes at launch.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will introduce a brand new narrative with anime-style visuals and stunning animation as powered by Unreal Engine 4. It supposedly engages players in an interactive animated film in some ways, and it was already extremely well-received when it first launched in Japan, Taiwan and Korea.

If you're eager to join in on all the hype, you can pre-register on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game.

