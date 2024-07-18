Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds to celebrate 777 days since launch with special update and events

Is seven your lucky number?

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating 777 days since its launch with a host of new events

The latest update also introduces the Kingdom Village mode, letting you build your own village

Enter draws, defeat monsters and slay bosses, or invite friends, for even more rewards!

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, the famously Ghibli-inspired RPG mobile spin-off, is celebrating 777 days since its launch with a special update. There are also numerous in-game events themed around the lucky seven date, and some pretty juicy rewards on the line. So let's dig in and find out what this anniversary has in store for you and the game alike.

The headlining addition is the new Kingdom Village mode. You can now expand territory by defeating monsters and building your own Village, gathering resources and getting various buffs and items as a result. It's joined by a special check-in event that'll be available until July 31st, granting you a Rare Higgledy Hiring Certificate just by logging in, giving you a bit of a boost for this new mode.

As for the other events we mentioned, there's the 777-Day Lucky 7 Mission Event (July 17 - August 14, Feeling Lucky? (July 17 - July 31), Friend Invite Event (July 17 - August 14) and Lucky Draw Event (July 17 - July 24). All of these offer rewards for fighting monsters, defeating bosses, inviting friends and entering the titular Lucky Draw event.

As far as we know there's no special significance of the number seven for Ni No Kuni as a franchise. However, it's just over the two-year mark since Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' release, so it seems to be worth celebrating regardless!

