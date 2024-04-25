NFL 2K Playmakers is now available on Android and iOS

Assemble the ultimate American Football team and win the Super Bowl

Collect hundreds of NFL player cards based on real-life counterparts

Participate in the draft and find the next big star

Play against other enthusiasts from across the globe

2K has just announced the launch of their latest title, NFL 2K Playmakers, which is now available on Android and iOS. It is a digital trading card game which lets you dive into the action-packed world of American Football as you assemble the ultimate roster to dominate your opponents.

In NFL 2K Playmakers, you'll have the opportunity to collect bucketloads of NFL player cards based on real-life football stars. Build your dream team by amassing players for offence, defence, and special teams, and level up your collection through gameplay. Fill up your playbook as you progress through the game and create strategies that help you smoothly secure victory.

Just like in the real world, you can be part of the iconic player draft, where every team tries to scout the next big thing. During the NFL Draft, special limited-time packs will be available in the store, offering you the opportunity to add top-tier talent to your roster. Plus, bonus draft picks will be granted throughout the game to give you more chances to build a lineup that can win any championship.

Once you've assembled your squad, put your skills to the test against players from all over the world. Engage in thrilling Red Zone Drives, where you can call plays against other NFL enthusiasts and showcase your strategic prowess. Compete in Seasons for the chance to reach the Super Bowl and establish your legacy as the ultimate champion.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. NFL 2K Playmakers makes use of real-world data to make the experience as immersive as possible. Play calls and attributes are powered by NGS Data and real stats from plays are used when formulating stats for each player.

Check it out for yourself by downloading NFL 2K Playmakers from the App Store or Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.