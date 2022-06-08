Best games you can play with a Razer Kishi
There's something innately enjoyable about playing games with a controller. Even though a keyboard and mouse or a mobile touch screen are more than viable options, they don't provide the same feeling. Perhaps it's because most of us work on computers daily and spend a lot of time carrying on tasks on our phones, while the controller remains a peripheral reserved entirely for gaming.
Whatever the reason, sometimes there are certain occasions, or even specific games, where only a controller will do. Thanks to the excellent Razer Kishi, that's now an option for smartphones. We no longer have to lug around a separate controller in our bag. The Kishi's slim profile means it won't take up too much space, and it's powered by your phone, meaning you don't have to worry about the battery running out. It's always ready to go.
So, if you're looking for some excellent games to play with a Razer Kishi on the go, you're in the right place. Hit the big blue button below to see some of our favourite games to play with the Razer Kishi.
1
Dead Cells
Publisher Playdigious has done a stellar job porting Motion Twin's fantastic roguelike Metroidvania Dead Cells over to mobile. It looks and plays superbly on the smaller screen using the built-in touch controls, but it's even better if you choose to plug in a Razer Kishi to access the console experience from within your pocket.
If you're unfamiliar with Dead Cells, it's a roguelike that sees you playing as a blob-like creature that controls a decapitated corpse. The aim is to battle your way through a series of dungeons, gathering weapons and treasure as you progress. It boasts frantic combat that's pleasingly responsive and keeps the game interesting for short and long sessions alike.
2
Pascal's Wager
If, like us, you're a fan of FromSoftware's Soulsborne brand of action RPGs, then you will want to give Pascal's Wager a try. It takes place in a dark fantasy world where a mysterious mist appears to have made the populace insane. Your job is to find out what's going on. But that won't be easy. Plenty of tough enemies and fearsome bosses stand in your way.
Now, you could battle your way through Pascal's Wager's 20 hours of content with touch screen controls, or you could enhance your experience by hooking up a Razer Kishi. The skill-based nature of these types of games means you don't want your fingers obscuring the action, as one unseen strike from an enemy could mean starting that section over again. But with a controller, you can comfortably watch the fight unfold and respond quickly to any incoming danger.
3
Brawlhalla
Next up, we have Ubisoft's online platform-based fighter Brawlhalla. If you're a fan of Super Smash Bro, you'll want to check this one out. It pits you against up to seven other opponents across numerous modes, such as Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, and Kung-Foot. It also features cross-play with the console and PC versions, which means less time spent waiting to hop into a match.
The downside is that those people will be using a keyboard and mouse or controller, which could put you at a disadvantage if you're using touch screen controls. Fighting games often require speedy reactions to pull off combos, and this can be hard to do with touch when the action gets intense. However, if you opt to plug in a Razer Kishi, the playing field becomes level once again, and you'll be able to climb the ranks and reach Platinum in no time.
4
Asphalt 9: Legends
Whether or not people are into cars, most of us enjoy tearing around a virtual course in vehicles that cost far more to buy than most of us are likely to see in real life. Asphalt 9 delivers that fantasy expertly with over 60 cards to test drive from famous manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini.
It also supports controller compatibility, as you've I'm sure you've already guessed by its inclusion on this list. Connect your phone to a Razer Kishi, and your racing experience will receive a boost. Not only does the ability to use analogue sticks make you feel more connected to your ride, but by removing your fingers from your phone's screen, you can more easily appreciate Asphalt 9's impressive graphics.
5
Stardew Valley
From high-octane action to something infinitely more peaceful: Chucklefish's Stardew Valley is a farming RPG where you can spend dozens of hours tending to your animals and crops. It sports an adorable retro-inspired aesthetic that delivers a healthy dose of nostalgia for pixel art fans.
Best of all, it works splendidly with the Razer Kishi, meaning you can sink into the sofa to relax after a long day and unwind by fishing, foraging or whatever else takes your fancy. There are some dangers to look out for though, monsters lurk in caves, guarding valuable treasure, so don't zone out too much if you decide to explore beyond the confines of your farmland.