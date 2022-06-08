Best games you can play with a Razer Kishi

There's something innately enjoyable about playing games with a controller. Even though a keyboard and mouse or a mobile touch screen are more than viable options, they don't provide the same feeling. Perhaps it's because most of us work on computers daily and spend a lot of time carrying on tasks on our phones, while the controller remains a peripheral reserved entirely for gaming.

Whatever the reason, sometimes there are certain occasions, or even specific games, where only a controller will do. Thanks to the excellent Razer Kishi, that's now an option for smartphones. We no longer have to lug around a separate controller in our bag. The Kishi's slim profile means it won't take up too much space, and it's powered by your phone, meaning you don't have to worry about the battery running out. It's always ready to go.

So, if you're looking for some excellent games to play with a Razer Kishi on the go, you're in the right place.