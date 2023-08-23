Razer unveils officially licenced Xbox editions of the Razer Kishi V2 for iOS and V2 Pro for Android

The regular V2 Pro will also release across the globe

Today, Razer has revealed a new addition to the Kishi V2 family by unveiling the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Android (Xbox Edition) and Kishi V2 for iPhone (Xbox Edition). Teaming up with Xbox is an excellent stamp of approval for the Razer Kishi, a controller that has already impressed us.

For now, the iOS and Android versions of the Kishi V2 are only available in North America. The V2 Pro for Android will cost $149.99, while the V2 for iOS is priced at $119.99. Whatever your phone preference, you will benefit from integrated haptic feedback when you play Xbox games through the cloud using these controllers.

And you don't need an existing subscription to try out the cloud, either. Each Xbox Edition Razer Kishi comes bundled with one month of Game Pass Ultimate, so you can see if the service is for you. There are plenty of excellent games already available on Game Pass, with more set to arrive soon, including Starfield and Lies of P.

If you live outside North America but have had your eyes on the Razer Kishi V2 Pro since it first appeared bundled with the Edge, there's good news for you. Razer has announced that the V2 Pro will now be released as a stand-alone product in all regions outside of NA, except for China.

This news comes shortly after Razer released a major update for its Nexus software. If you're unfamiliar, it's a game launcher that doubles as a way to discover new things to play. With the latest update, Razer has overhauled this part of the app, creating curated lists of games for various genres with higher-quality titles. You can also view trailers of them to get a snapshot of whether or not that game is for you.

Beyond the launcher and game discovery functions, Nexus also boasts a feature called Virtual Controller Mode. Using it, you can map buttons on your Razer Kishi V2 to on-screen inputs in native Android games, effectively increasing the number of titles you can enjoy using a controller.