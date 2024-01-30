The Kishi V2 works with iPhone 15, could this mean more iOS controllers from Razer in future?

The change to USB-C means the Kishi V2 works with iPhone 15, Pro and Pro Max

Play games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil Village, and Assassin's Creed Mirage

Potential for more Razer controllers compatible with iOS

As you're probably aware, Apple released the iPhone 15 last September alongside its Pro and Pro Max counterparts for those looking to own the flashiest phone possible. These versions of the latest iPhone boast the new A17 Pro chip, which packs so much it has enabled developers to port AAA console games over to mobile.

That’s right! The actual game rather than a modified mobile version as we’ve sometimes seen in the past. These games include Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 and Village. Not only that, the chip allows developers like Ubisoft to create mobile-exclusive games that promise to deliver a AAA experience like The Division Resurgence.

And that ties into another fairly notable change, which might seem small to some. The move from the Lightning ports to USB-C. It’s a big deal since it allows for more universal connectivity with various accessories such as controllers.

And, it turns out, that includes the Razer Kishi V2. It recently came to my attention that the YouTuber ETA Prime covered this exact thing last year. And sure enough, if you head to the Kishi V2's product page and scroll down to the FAQs, you will find the following:

“Does Kishi V2 for Android work with iPhone 15?

Kishi V2 for Android supports gameplay for iPhone 15 but is not compatible with Razer Nexus on iOS.”

The only caveat to bear in mind is that it doesn’t have full compatibility with Razer Nexus. You can still download the app and use it to search for games, but it doesn’t fully support iOS just yet.

Still, it's great news for anyone who either owns a Kishi V2 and recently upgraded to the iPhone 15 or any iOS stalwarts looking for a dedicated mobile controller. A few AAA games have been released on the device of late, including Resident Evil 4, Village and most recently, Death Stranding, so you can now enjoy them as originally intended with a controller. Additionally, plenty of the games available on Apple Arcade offer controller support, meaning you can now enjoy a console experience with those titles.

Beyond what this means right now, this news has some interesting implications going forward. Before this recent development, the Kishi V2 was only available on Android, which Razer has catered to more frequently over the years. But this development opens up the possibility for more iPhone-compatible controllers from Razer, which is great news as iOS users have definitely been missing out.