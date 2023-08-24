The Razer Edge Wi-Fi model is now available in the UK and mainland Europe

Following its launch in North America earlier this year, the Razer Edge is now available in mainland Europe and the UK, allowing more gamers to get their hands on it. Specifically, it's the Wi-Fi-only model. It costs £449.99 in the UK and €500 elsewhere in Europe.

So, what exactly is the Razer Edge? Well, it's a versatile handheld gaming tablet, complete with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller that enables you to play a host of games through various means. Firstly, and most obviously, it can play native Android games, with the option to map controller inputs to touch screen buttons, allowing a greater degree of customisation.

But beyond that, the Edge is also ready for cloud-based gaming, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. Likewise, if you're looking to enjoy the power of your PC in other parts of your home, you can use it for remote play through apps like Steam Link, Moonlight and Parsec.

It's also an excellent choice if you're into emulation and are looking for a capable device to use for this purpose on the go. Thanks to its chipset, it should be able to run most emulators without issue. And, as an added bonus, thanks to the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, you can enjoy these games with a controller as originally intended.

In terms of those more technical specs, the Razer Edge possesses a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform chipset. It also promises to deliver extended gaming sessions with impressive battery life, allowing you to enjoy whatever you're playing for hours upon hours beyond charges.

If you're interested in learning more about the Razer Edge, we've previously given our first impressions of the device. We found it to be an extremely capable and versatile handheld that's worth considering if you want to play games on the go through a variety of methods, whether that's natively or through the cloud.