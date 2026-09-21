Mabinogi Mobile, Nexon's upcoming cosy anime RPG, launches this autumn in Japan

Mabinogi Mobile, the upcoming anime RPG from Nexon, now has a Japanese release date

The upcoming RPG features a mixture of cosy activities and exciting combat

It's proved to be a major hit during its gradual rollout to Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

While Fareidolia may be the biggest upcoming release for Nexon, a lot of eyes are still on the ongoing rollout of Mabinogi Mobile. This cosy, anime-style RPG now has a Japanese release date and is set to launch in the country on October 7th!

It's a bit difficult to describe Mabinogi Mobile, since there hasn't been much in the way of English-language promotion. But from what we've seen, it looks to be an interesting mix of cosy life-sim elements and classic RPG adventure, where you create your own character in a colourful world, battling it out with monsters while also having your own homestead to return to and manage.

Going mobile

Ironically, if I had to pick a comparison, I'd say that Mabinogi Mobile gives me RuneScape vibes, with the obvious mixture of interlude gameplay and classic isometric RPG action. It's pretty telling that its cocktail of gameplay saw it shoot to #1 on the iOS App Store and Google Play when it first released in Korea.

And with the ongoing rollout of Mabinogi Mobile to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and shortly in Japan, it looks increasingly likely that a worldwide release of Mabinogi Mobile could be imminent.

Personally, I'm intrigued to see how Mabinogi Mobile resonates with fans overseas. While it's a bit disheartening to see the word Mabinogi (which I assume to be based on the Mabinogion, a book of Welsh legends) thrown around so casually, it at least indicates this'll be an exciting and fantastical adventure for RPG fans.

In the meantime, if you want to hone your RPG skills or simply can't wait until launch, then we've got you covered. Come check out some of the best RPGs on Android with our list, featuring some of the choicest picks you can play right now!