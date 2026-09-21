Marvel Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys review - "A Goofy Shark!"

Adorable stand of Jeff the Land Shark

Officially licensed

Fits larger controllers and phones

Jeff the Land Shark is a fun, iconic character from the game Marvel Rivals, and now he can hold your phone or your controller! We've had a look at a lot of different Cable Guys, both in their smaller mini form and in their larger stands. The Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys is full size, with a fantastic stand for this character, as Jeff doesn't have legs!

Instead, the bottom of the stand is a big wave, splashing up from the base. I do like the way this was designed. I actually feel like the entire mould was very well thought out and the painting is fantastic. The way Jeff the Land Shark has his tongue out, his collar featuring his name tag being perfectly painted, and his teeth being perfectly done is fantastic.

You can easily put a controller or a large phone on Jeff's feet, and his little hands hold it there. His head peeks up from the top and everything! As always, this item is officially licensed, which is a big plus as the character looks just like they do within the game itself.

The Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys do feel like they would fit well in a fun gaming space, for both older gamers and younger gamers who are fans of Marvel Rivals. Though the stand doesn't have a charger built in, it's easy to plug in your phone and not have the cable trapped on anything.

There isn't much I can say that's negative about this accessory. It's one of the better colour and paint jobs I've seen from Cable Guys, and the playful nature of the character makes for a great stand that would bring joy to any gamer space.