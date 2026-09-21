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Marvel Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys review - "A Goofy Shark!"
By Jupiter Hadley
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iOS + Android
  • Adorable stand of Jeff the Land Shark
  • Officially licensed
  • Fits larger controllers and phones

Jeff the Land Shark is a fun, iconic character from the game Marvel Rivals, and now he can hold your phone or your controller! We've had a look at a lot of different Cable Guys, both in their smaller mini form and in their larger stands. The Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys is full size, with a fantastic stand for this character, as Jeff doesn't have legs!

Instead, the bottom of the stand is a big wave, splashing up from the base. I do like the way this was designed. I actually feel like the entire mould was very well thought out and the painting is fantastic. The way Jeff the Land Shark has his tongue out, his collar featuring his name tag being perfectly painted, and his teeth being perfectly done is fantastic.

Back of Marvel Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys

You can easily put a controller or a large phone on Jeff's feet, and his little hands hold it there. His head peeks up from the top and everything! As always, this item is officially licensed, which is a big plus as the character looks just like they do within the game itself. 

Phone on Jeff the Land Shark

The Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys do feel like they would fit well in a fun gaming space, for both older gamers and younger gamers who are fans of Marvel Rivals. Though the stand doesn't have a charger built in, it's easy to plug in your phone and not have the cable trapped on anything.

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There isn't much I can say that's negative about this accessory. It's one of the better colour and paint jobs I've seen from Cable Guys, and the playful nature of the character makes for a great stand that would bring joy to any gamer space. 

Marvel Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys review - "A Goofy Shark!"

The Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark Cable Guys stand is absolutely well done and would make for a great gift for fans of the game.
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Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
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Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley