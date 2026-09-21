Crushed in Time lets you guide a wacky version of Sherlock Holmes through an incomplete game

Crushed in Time, Draw Me a Pixel's spinoff of There is No Game, now has a release date for iOS

Join Holmes & Watson to save their debut game when a key character goes missing

Flick them around the place, solve zany puzzles and experience an irreverent, meta adventure game

When Draw Me a Pixel first debuted their surreal puzzler There is No Game, the one dynamic duo that caught players' attention was the developer's take on Sherlock & Watson. Now, the two are set to get caught up in another absurd, meta adventure as Crushed in Time is set for an October 19th release on iOS!

Crushed in Time sees the two detectives starring in their own video game. But there's just one small problem: one of the core characters has gone missing! You'll have to trek across Victorian London, England and behind the scenes of the game itself to track down the missing person and keep their debut from falling apart.

In Crushed in Time, you'll use the elastic qualities of your characters to launch them across the screen, solving classic brain-busting adventure puzzles along the way. With the world itself bursting at the seams and switching between 2D and 3D and back again, you'll need guts and wits to keep things moving.

Just like There is No Game, this is a very meta, irreverent take on the point-and-click adventure. These aren't quite the Holmes & Watson we know, but their bumbling antics won't stop these two from solving the mystery! Packed to the rafters with humour, a fully voiced cast and plenty of hidden gags, this is the thinking man's comedy game.

While Crushed in Time was originally slated for an iOS and Android release way back in June, it's still good to get confirmation that it's coming to the App Store this October! So keep your eyes peeled for an Android release too.

If you're looking for more wondrous and equally bizarre journeys to undertake, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile and discover worlds of wonder, pitch-black comedy and excitement you can play right now!