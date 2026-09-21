Words with Friends teams up with Wheel of Fortune Star Vanna White for new collab

Words with Friends is teaming up with hit TV show Wheel of Fortune

Long-time host Vanna White will promote the game in a series of shorts

And fans can see Words with Friends on the big screen in Wheel of Fortunate on the 21st to the 25th!

Before gaming really took off, the only way to experience interesting puzzles was on TV. Who doesn't thrill to Family Feud, University Challenge or Wheel of Fortune? Now, Words with Friends is teaming up with none other than longtime TV icon Vanna White for a new collaboration!

Vanna White is set to star in a series of promotional videos for Words with Friends, promoting the hit puzzle game for fans across the world. Not only that, but from September 21st to the 25th, Words with Friends will be making its television debut, with a special Words with Friends puzzle appearing during the crossword category!

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Meanwhile, Words with Friends itself gets a Wheel of Fortune makeover, with the iconic puzzle board used to reveal letters. You can also compete in Classic matches in order to win limited-time cosmetic rewards such as a Wheel of Fortune-style tileset!

Wheel of Fortune is undoubtedly one of the most well-known game shows, both inside and outside the US, and Words With Friends has been a firm favourite of puzzle fans for more than a decade, so the two teaming up certainly makes sense.

Ironically, I think that it'll be the introduction of Wheel of Fortune-style aesthetics in Words with Friends, and the puzzle game's appearance on television, that really captures the imagination of fans. Of course, I'm sure there're a few Vanna White fans out there who're glad to see their favourite host promoting the game, but as always, it's the puzzles most will be focused on.

If you find yourself needing even more of a challenge, then you're in luck. Because Words with Friends isn't the only great brain-teaser you should be playing! Check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for even more of our choice picks!