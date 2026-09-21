Ball x Pit takes you higher with its upcoming Rise of Ballbylon expansion

Ball x Pit from Kenny Sun and Friends has proven to be a big hit

And it's only going to get bigger with the upcoming expansion, Rise of Ballbylon

Take on an all-new battleground in Risen Ballbylon, with new balls, heroes and foes

With its mixture of engaging roguelite gameplay, physics-based action and classic, irreverent humour we've come to expect from publisher Devolver Digital style, Ball x Pit by Kenny Sun and Friends has proven to be a big hit. And soon, you'll be able to not only dig deep, but go higher with the upcoming Rise of Ballbylon expansion!

Ball x Pit usually has you digging through the darkest depths of the fallen city of Ballbylon, but in this new expansion, which is set to arrive November 12th, you'll be rising instead of falling. Risen Ballbylon is a portion of the city, now cursed by the meteor strike and packed with mutated inhabitants.

Rise up, dead balls

Naturally, this means more battlefields to duke it out in, with four new maps, 40 new enemies and four new bosses to take on. Your base also gets an upgrade, with 20 new buildings ranging from the humble Soup Kitchen up to the Floating Fortress!

It's going to be a big challenge to take on all the forces of Risen Ballbylon. But you won't be shy of tools to help you out, with 24 new balls, 45 passives and eight characters to wield them, ranging from the Stonewaller, who warps his balls to the opposite side once they hit a wall, to the Sentinel, who can aim in whatever direction he chooses.

While this will be a paid expansion, to the tune of $6.99, the Rise of Ballbylon DLC looks to be packed with exciting new content for Ball x Pit. So if you haven't already, maybe now's the time to put your ball knowledge to the test?

In the meantime, if you're looking for even more great releases that've caught our eye this year, be sure to check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our choice picks!