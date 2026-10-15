Monster Hunter Mobile: Every Monster Hunter game you can play on iOS and Android

From match-three puzzles full-blown spinoffs! There's plenty for Monster Hunter mobile fans to pick from.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is making waves on mobile

But Capcom's hit creature-tracker-and-destroyer has gone portable many times before

From match-three puzzlers to AR creature-collectors, here's every mobile Monster Hunter!

Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise is hugely popular, having spawned many sequels and even its own feature film (though the less said about that, the better). But, what if you want to jump into the journey on mobile? Well, thankfully, you’re spoiled for choice! Here’s every Monster Hunter mobile game you can play on iOS and Android!

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Probably the biggest release you’ll want to be aware of on mobile, if you’re a Monster Hunter Fan. Monster Hunter Outlanders faithfully recreates the same third-person action-adventure format of the original series, optimised for smartphones . You’ll build your own character, or play as various unlockable hunters, as you journey across vastly different biomes tracking down powerful monsters to do battle with.

Monster Hunter Now

Niantic’s own take on the Monster Hunter franchise has been one of the most prominent, and recognisable, on mobile for years now. And at its core, it really is just Pokemon Go with Monster Hunter branding, not that there’s anything wrong with that. You’ll have plenty of iconic monsters to track and take down, all while getting a bit of exercise as you explore your city!

Monster Hunter Puzzles

Let’s be honest, on mobile we absolutely adore a good puzzle game. And it makes sense Monster Hunter would also get the nod, with the match-three Monster Hunter Puzzles! Seeing you head to Felyne island, you’ll help out the familiar cat-like inhabitants that have previously accompanied you on your journeys in warding off invading monsters, meeting them and experiencing their stories along the way.

Monster Hunter Stories

Probably one of the most interesting examples on this list is Monster Hunter Stories. This cute little RPG first released on the 3DS, and saw you move from being a Monster Hunter to a Monster Rider. A turn-based RPG that has you and monsters fighting side by side, Monster Hunter Stories is definitely one to try if you haven’t already.

Monster Hunter Rise

What?! Yes, believe it or not, you can play Monster Hunter Rise on mobile! Not a spinoff, not a specially adapted version, but a full-on mobile port. And stranger still, this is available via Netflix Games of all places! You'll need a subscription to play, and its rollout has been a bit weird as of the time of writing, but it does mean that if the various mobile adaptations aren't your thing, you can play one of the best Monster Hunters in recent memory right on your smartphone.

That’s all there is to it! Monster Hunter has always had a surprisingly firm foothold for portable devices, and mobile has been no different. If you want to see what other great mobile releases have caught our eye this past year, why not try out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice picks?