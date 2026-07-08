Identity V's next big collaboration is... a gaming chair?

Take a load off

Identity V is set to hold a brand-new collaboration. With a chair company.

Jokes aside, manufacturer DXRacer will be the new sponsor of the Identity V Championship 2026

They'll be providing exclusive seating arrangements for the high-profile tournament

As far as asymmetrical horror goes on mobile, Identity V seems to be the gold standard. Or, at the very least, it's the one that's held on the longest and has the biggest following. But now Identity V is set to have its latest, largest collaboration with... a chair company?

Okay, this isn't just any chair company, it's DXRacer, who make specialised gaming chairs. And they're set to sponsor the upcoming Identity V Championship NAEU 2026, taking place later this year. Naturally, that means they're also providing seating arrangements for players with some snazzy custom-made chairs.

Losing my identity

Yes, I know this may seem like small potatoes in the grand scheme of news over the past day, especially with two big games getting shut down . But it does end up reinforcing something I observed when looking back at Dead by Daylight Mobile

NetEase have seemed to make a big hit of a similar concept to what DbD first pioneered, and the fact that they have a high-profile championship alongside sponsors is further evidence of that. Of course, for you and me, I doubt it'll matter much, but it's clear from a business standpoint they did something right.

Either way, it ensures that the championships for Identity V are likely to continue on if they're netting (pun not intended) NetEase sponsorships now. So be sure to tune in from now until September to see how the tournament goes! In the meantime, our Identity V tier list of the best hunters will offer some top tips for those of you just starting out.

And if you find yourself eager for more thrills and scares on mobile, then you're in the right place. Because we've actually ranked our top picks for the best horror games on Android that you can play right now!