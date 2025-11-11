MiHoYo teases new Unreal Engine 5-powered project on Chinese social media

It's Unreal

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has teased a new Unreal Engine 5 project

A video posted to RedNote, and circulated on English language forums, shows a fantasy world

Promotional text suggests a potential MMORPG or multiplayer focus

MiHoYo is a big name in mobile. And in other obvious news - I kid, of course. The reason we're talking about the Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero developer is because, as you may've already seen, they're teasing a brand-new project developed in Unreal Engine 5!

Originally posted on Chinese social media app RedNote, users from gaming forum ResetEra posted easily accessible versions of the video. It shows a wide, swampy landscape and a strange, dark weather phenomenon overhead. In the distance, it's possible to spot horsemen riding and a dragon flying overhead.

Of course, the main feature here is the lush-looking 3D graphics. A trademark of Unreal Engine 5, if nothing else. However, anything aside from these details is pretty scant, including the name of what this project is and what connection it might have to existing MiHoYo properties.

A walk on the less wild side

Fans did scrape up an image featuring some official promotional text. However, even this is expectedly vague after a little Google Translate magic, stating: "Enter a grand fantasy world. Ancient Mysteries, Evil Beasts, Legendary Heroes ......Choose yourself and meet your peers ......Reorganize the collapsed order, end the corrupt contract, and face the will of impermanence. The journey to uncover the truth is your heroic story."

What we can glean from this is, obviously, that this will be some sort of action-oriented fantasy release. But the implication of multiplayer is very interesting, and could hint at a potential MMORPG release from MiHoYo. Whatever the case may be, we'll hopefully get some official English-language confirmation of this upcoming release soon.

