Umamusume: Pretty Derby dev Cygames settles Konami lawsuit

Hold your horses

Umamusume developer Cygames has settled their lawsuit with Konami

Konami had alleged that the highly popular horse-girl racing management sim infringed their patents

But now, the lawsuit has been resolved allowing players to continue to enjoy Umamusume

With its quirky roster of horse girls and management-style gameplay, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has proven to be a major hit with fans. But it didn't seem so popular with the folks at Konami, who previously filed a lawsuit alleging Cygames infringed on patents they held for certain mechanics.

However, after a lengthy court battle, it seems that these differences have been resolved. If not in a friendly way, then at least without Umamusume being shut down, which is what Konami had initially sought.

Of course, that could all have been bluster. But it can be a bit confusing for an outsider about what this dispute was actually about. Many players don't realise that certain in-game mechanics (most infamously Shadow of War's 'nemesis' system) are actually patented and can't be used by other developers.

Out of the blocks

Ultimately, it's good news that Cygames and Konami have come to some sort of agreement, especially for fans. But it might be frustrating for some, especially considering many speculate that the main issue was with Umamusume's training mechanics that could be seen as similar to those from Konami's own sporting titles.

It can also evoke some rather uncomfortable comparisons to Ironmace Studios and Nexon's ongoing disputes regarding Dark and Darker. And while I'm not here to cast judgment on the legality of the issue in question, for many gamers, I think it's safe to say the whole idea of 'patenting' mechanics or systems that might go unused for years if not decades, can seem a little restrictive.

But anyway, the good news is that you can still enjoy Umamusume! So if you're planning on taking a gander at what this whacky, but surprisingly deep, sports management simulator has to offer, why not dig into our Umamusume beginner's guide to get yourself started?