Kojima Productions teams up with Niantic Spacial for something brand-new

Hot off the heels of their 10th anniversary, Kojima Productions is teaming with Niantic Spatial

A trailer reminiscent of the studio's flagship franchise, Death Stranding, premiered on a recent livestream

It suggests we could see something big and very bizarre arriving very soon

It's a major change for not just Kojima Productions, but also Niantic. That's because the studio, founded by Konami alumni and bona fide auteur Hideo Kojima, is set to team with the Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter now developer for a whole new epic of interactive storytelling.

As part of the Beyond the Strand livestream, a new teaser trailer showcased the collaboration between Niantic Spatial (spinoff from Niantic's gaming side) and Kojima Productions. Coming on the studio's 10th anniversary, the A New Dawn teaser doesn't quite confirm what to expect from this collaboration.

It'd be easy to speculate on some AR version of Death Stranding. But knowing Kojima, this'll be something even more out there. Anyone familiar with his speculations and musings on the concept of a 'strand game' will already be seeing some of the echoes in this trailer, including in the interaction between the real and digital worlds.

What?

Yes, my sentiments exactly. But remember that's the same reaction I think most of us had when Death Stranding premiered its first trailer. I think we were all sceptical about how Kojima's unbound creative id would work in creating a coherent story, but it (mostly) succeeded with the Norman Reedus-starring project.

But, despite what the talk has been around the water colour about this project, I doubt, if it does turn out to be a single project, it will be directly related to Death Stranding. What it certainly will have is some strong traces of Kojima's artistic vision, however strange and bizarre that may be.

