Cookie Run Kingdom set to debut major new update featuring Silent Salt Cookie

Stay vewy vewy quiet...

Silent Salt Cookie is making waves ahead of the new Cookie Run update

Arriving tomorrow, Silence of Conviction is packed with a swathe of new content

That includes another new Charcoal Cookie, a new kingdom background and resonant toppings

When it comes to 'don't judge a book by its cover', you don't get more explicit than with CookieRun: Kingdom. While the name may provoke images of a confectionery-flavoured endless runner, you'd be drastically wrong. With a bona fide epic storyline, it's no surprise that for CookieRun fans, the newest cookie set to arrive is making waves.

Silence of Conviction is set to arrive tomorrow, and already boasts a massive amount of new content. Be that episode 11 of the Beast Yeast or the arrival of the new Charcoal Cookie. But that's not the cookie we're most concerned about, no.

Instead, it's the aptly named Silent Salt Cookie. A stoic dark knight with a look which seems as if it'd fit more into Diablo than the sweet confectionery theme of Cookie Run Kingdom. Will they take a high spot in our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list?

Silence is sweet

This dark knight is about as scary as you can get and comes alongside the new A Night of Silence kingdom background, as well as new treasures and resonant toppings to boot.. There's a growing sense of excitement throughout the community, which is understandable considering how much Silent Salt Cookie stands out.

