Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys Phone Holder review - "Fantastic model!"

Exclusively available at Target

Very well-painted model

Holds smartphones or controllers

Cable Guys have created another large, detailed controller and phone holder - this time in the Fallout series. The Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is quite a beefy phone holder, showcasing the Nuka Cola Power Armor.

The armour itself is in the colour scheme of the Nuka Cola brand, though there are some designed wear-and-tear looks that might make you believe this warrior has fought before becoming a piece of decoration for your gaming den. I particularly like the little decals on the armour that show a pin-up woman, which looked pretty neat!

The Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is a larger model, which is a great size for holding bigger smartphones or controllers. You can even see the character's head peeking out from above your device! The little stand is nicely textured as well, creating a well-designed and moulded holder. Obviously, these work well for fans of the Fallout games, as they would be a bigger statement piece inside a gaming cave.

I am quite impressed with this model, as it does feel extremely durable and well-painted. It's got lots of detailing in the helmet and within the little joints of the figure. It's also weighty, feeling like it wouldn't easily topple over or drop whatever it's holding! The base feels weighted as well, which is good for something that holds objects higher up.

Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is a fantastic model that really looks good in any gaming space, especially if you have a matching controller or phone case to show off on this stand.