Menu
Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys Phone Holder review - "Fantastic model!"
By Jupiter Hadley
|
  • Exclusively available at Target
  • Very well-painted model
  • Holds smartphones or controllers

Cable Guys have created another large, detailed controller and phone holder - this time in the Fallout series. The Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is quite a beefy phone holder, showcasing the Nuka Cola Power Armor. 

Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys holding a phone with his head peeking out

The armour itself is in the colour scheme of the Nuka Cola brand, though there are some designed wear-and-tear looks that might make you believe this warrior has fought before becoming a piece of decoration for your gaming den. I particularly like the little decals on the armour that show a pin-up woman, which looked pretty neat! 

The Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is a larger model, which is a great size for holding bigger smartphones or controllers. You can even see the character's head peeking out from above your device! The little stand is nicely textured as well, creating a well-designed and moulded holder. Obviously, these work well for fans of the Fallout games, as they would be a bigger statement piece inside a gaming cave.

Side view of the Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys

I am quite impressed with this model, as it does feel extremely durable and well-painted. It's got lots of detailing in the helmet and within the little joints of the figure. It's also weighty, feeling like it wouldn't easily topple over or drop whatever it's holding! The base feels weighted as well, which is good for something that holds objects higher up.

Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys leg view

Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is a fantastic model that really looks good in any gaming space, especially if you have a matching controller or phone case to show off on this stand.

Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys Phone Holder review - "Fantastic model!"

The Nuka Cola Power Cable Guys is a fantastic mould that is well-painted, and can easily show off your smartphone or controller!
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
Twitter
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley