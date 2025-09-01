Diamond Dreams Match officially launches to bring optional blockchain integration to match-3 luxury

It's all about the high life

Indulge in luxury match-3 mechanics

Created by industry icons

Optional blockchain integration

After its soft launch in Malaysia in April, Diamond Dreams Match is now officially out, adding a touch of elegance to the average mobile match-3. GFAL takes the talents of its founders - Manel Sort from Activision Blizzard King and Trip Hawkins from Electronic Arts - and adds jewellery crafting to the genre, along with customisations powered by AI and optional digital collectibles.

If that sounds a tad confusing, we've got a quick preview from our editor-in-chief to give you a bit of an idea of how it all plays out. Essentially, you'll get to craft crystals and glorious gems throughout the match-3 puzzler, with realistic gem matching as the heir to an exquisite jewellery empire. It's all about the bling as you swap and match to craft your masterpieces, all presented with lovely 3D visuals and sparkling aesthetics.

Of course, after all your hard work, you'll get to showcase your works of art in your gallery. You can even join different Teams and compete with your online frenemies - best of all is that it's available to play offline, so you can keep at it even when you're off the grid.

Now, if you're not into blockchain-based puzzlers, you should know that blockchain integration is entirely optional here. Before you get put off by the Web3 gubbins, it's worth keeping in mind that you can enjoy the match-3 experience without dabbling in digital collectibles should you so wish.

That said, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Diamond Dreams Match on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.