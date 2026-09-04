CookieRun: Braverse expands offerings for the TCG and opens pre-registration for Roblox experience

Running in the wilds

CookieRun: Braverse is set to expand to Europe as the TCG hits 90 million cards

Players on mobile will get their first taste of it with an upcoming Roblox experience

Pre-registration for the CookieRun Card Collection experience is now open

While it might not be like the hectic heyday of the 90s, the TCG spinoff is still a tried-and-true method of expanding a game's appeal. Devsisters certainly seem to think so, at least, as CookieRun: Braverse is set to expand its offering with its upcoming European launch in January 2027.

With over 90 million cards already distributed, CookieRun: Braverse has also opened pre-registration for a new Roblox experience in the form of Cookie Run Card Collection, developed in collaboration with Versework. This Roblox experience is set to introduce social elements alongside the usual in-game collection and trading of Braverse cards, while also allowing you to create your own cookie companions.

Be Braverse

It should go without saying that CookieRun's prominence began on mobile, as is easily demonstrated by the popularity of our CookieRun: Crumble tier list and CookieRun: OvenSmash tier list with readers. So, the push to make Braverse even more widespread makes sense, even if a TCG is a bit of an odd way to go about it.

However, it's obvious Devsisters haven't forgotten about their mobile audience. And as seen in our interview with CookieRun: Braverse's TCG business team lead Hyesung Yang, the upcoming Roblox experience is intended to help reach out to players who might not otherwise have access to the physical game.

With organised play around the corner for European card collectors, I think that the major question for Braverse is whether or not it'll capture the excitement of players. CookieRun hasn't been shy about pushing into the world of merchandising, like with their New York pop-up store, but it's a major step to go from mobile to physical cards either way.

But if you're looking to play card games on mobile, then you've got plenty of options to pick from! Why not check out our list of the best card battlers on iOS and see some of our favourite picks?