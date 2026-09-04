Epic Games Store expands voice chat access across multiple platforms, including mobile

Coming through loud and clear!

The Epic Games Store for mobile is expanding voice-chat access

The move comes as part of a wider 'social ecosystem' experiment

Soon, you'll even be able to use your Fortnite avatar in the app itself!

The Epic Games Store for mobile is set to expand access to voice chat for users, now allowing players across multiple devices to communicate easily. You'll even be able to move voice chat seamlessly across devices, as this move also follows the expansion of text chat across multiple platforms earlier in the year.

It's a fairly minor change, but one that has big implications for the Epic Games Store on mobile, and farther afield. Up until now, one of the major criticisms of the Epic Games Store has always been that it paled in comparison to other storefronts, such as Steam, in terms of social features.

Picking up Steam

It also indicates that the Epic Games Store for mobile isn't an afterthought for the publisher and developer, but a big part of their wider gaming experience. But even more surprisingly, it seems that you'll soon be able to use your Fortnite avatar not just as an in-game persona, but to represent yourself across Epic apps too!

The move is set to arrive later in the year and, alongside the expansion of voice chat, is part of an ambitious attempt to produce a 'social ecosystem', whatever that means. Either way, Epic are eager to make their launcher and apps the one-stop-shop for players.

I'm of a mixed opinion on this. I'm not always happy when one platform attempts to position itself as the 'only one you need'. But I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a very user-friendly change. Here's hoping Epic keeps it up.

In the meantime, though, if you want to check out the great releases of the past year that aren't on the EGS, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our constantly updated ranking of the best releases from the last eight months!