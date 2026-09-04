Konami Wai Wai World Craft releases 'concept video' for the Roblox-like game creator

Wai Wai World Craft, the upcoming Konami crossover, has released its new 'concept video'

Functioning as an extended trailer it gives us a look at how you can create your own games

Whether it's a side-scroller like Castlevania, a third-person shooter or more, you can make and share it

Konami Wai Wai World Craft, the upcoming multiplatform game-creation app, has released its new 'concept video' showing off what players can expect. Functioning more as an extended trailer, Wai Wai World Craft's concept video shows both the tools for making games and gameplay in action.

Cutting through the PR speak, the best way to describe Konami Wai Wai World Craft is that it's: Roblox, but with Konami characters. We get to see side-scrolling action, third-person shooters and broader adventure gameplay, all featuring both original avatars and those based on Konami characters. It also shows off how you can create your own games and publish them online for others to play.

Wai Wai World-trotter

Being a spin-off of the original Wai Wai World series, which saw many different Konami characters crossing over in a single game, I'm sure Wai Wai World Craft has appeal for the dedicated Konami fans out there. But, for my money, it seems as if Wai Wai World Craft is trying to break into a genre that's already oversaturated.

If you want a UGC platform that lets you create games, then you're already spoilt for choice. Roblox, Unreal Editor for Fortnite and so on all offer the same tools, with much greater support and widespread audiences. About the only thing Wai Wai World offers is support for cross-play on multiple platforms, including mobile.

I'm definitely thinking that Wai Wai World Craft is not going to be a success. Not necessarily a crash and burn, but... sadly, the time when this would have been a novel idea has long-since passed.

But in the meantime, if you're looking for some other top releases to play right now, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week, featuring some of our top picks from the last seven days?