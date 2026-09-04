DIY Dadish lets you create your own platforming levels and share them with the world

DIY Dadish is out now on iOS and Android, allowing you to create your own levels

Share your creations with the world and take advantage of a huge library of assets

Craft your own dialogue and develop your own Dadish game for others to play!

Fans of the hit mobile platformer series Dadish can't create their own game, but the next best thing is... wait, no, it turns out you actually can create your own Dadish. With DIY Dadish, developer Thomas K. Young offers all the tools needed to create your own levels, featuring Dadish and friends, and share them with the world!

DIY Dadish allows you to place blocks, obstacles and even dialogue to create your own spin on the hit platformer series. You can share it with the world, and even younger players are promised to find the tools approachable and easy to use. With DIY Dadish being on both iOS and Android, you'll have the chance to try it for yourself no matter your platform.

Dadish Salad

Now, eagle-eyed readers may note that earlier today I covered Konami's Wai Wai World Craft , another UGC platform. In that article, I wrote that I thought it wouldn't be a success because the genre was oversaturated, with everything from Roblox to Unreal Editor doing the same thing.

So, what makes DIY Dadish different? Well, the scope is a lot narrower, focusing just on making platformer levels, and Dadish has a devoted audience. And we've also seen games like it, such as Mario Maker, prove popular too. So, I don't think it's a contradiction to say DIY Dadish fits where Wai Wai World Craft doesn't.

Either way, you can make a decision for yourself by having a go at DIY Dadish. You'll find 12 different playable characters, 100 placeable objects, 15 themes and a whole lot more to help perfect your masterpiece. You can give DIY Dadish a go for free on iOS and Android.

Or, if you're looking to hone your skills in platformers ahead of creating your own, why not try out some of the other great options on mobile? Our list of the best platformers on iOS features a whole host of great games for even the most skilled Mario players to challenge!