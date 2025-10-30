Wuthering Waves will see Qiuyuan finally make his debut in phase two of the version 2.7 update

New character, weapons, and rewards

V2.7 marks the debut of 5-star Resonator Qiuyuan

Take part in photography and stamp collection challenges

New Weapon Convenes and other events offering rewards

Kuro Games has just rolled out another patch for Wuthering Waves, marking our entry into the second half of version 2.7. The update builds on Huanlong’s story with new quests, events, and the debut of the 5-Star Resonator Qiuyuan, who was teased in the first phase. He’s a wandering swordsman, but don’t go by his calm demeanour; he’s ruthlessly efficient.

For story fans, the highlight of this phase is the new quest, A Stranger in a Strange Land (great, now We Didn't Start The Fire is stuck in my head). This quest delves into Qiuyuan’s mysterious history and connects his personal journey with the larger narrative surrounding the fate of Rinascita.

Beyond the story, you can jump into several limited-time events, including Freeze Frame. This is a combat photography challenge that offers rewards for capturing impressive, stylish moments mid-battle.

Then there’s the Lollo Campaign, which has you collecting Lollo Stamps to exchange for special deliveries and rewards. These events are live through November 19th, giving plenty of time to grab essentials like Astrite, Lustrous Tides, and Premium materials.

Qiuyuan’s arrival also headlines the Wanderer Knows No Far and Near Convene, running until November 19th, where he appears with boosted drop rates alongside familiar faces like Yangyang and Taoqi.

Meanwhile, Zani, another 5-Star Resonator, stars in the Between Light and Shadow banner, offering a contrasting playstyle for those looking to diversify their roster. If you’re chasing rare weapons, Emerald Sentence and Blazing Justice are the exclusive 5-Star arms available in this update, both guaranteed drops in their respective Convenes.

Kuro Games is also rolling out special bundles like the Champion’s Radiant Collection, giving a quick boost of Astrite and Tides for those looking to strengthen their teams ahead of tougher content.

If you’re not sure who to pull for this phase, now’s the time to check out our updated Wuthering Waves tier list. And don’t forget to redeem the latest Wuthering Waves codes for free Astrite and materials while they’re still active.