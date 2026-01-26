Tune in this Friday to find out who won big at the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards

Voting for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards closed a little while ago, and you, our dear readers, came out in your thousands to support your favourite releases from the last year. Now, we've totted up the results, checked everything is tickety boo, and then checked again just for good measure. So, who won? Well, you can find out this Friday (January 30th) at 6 pm (GMT).

That's right, at that time and date, you can head over to our YouTube channel and check out the video we've put together to celebrate what turned out to be a fantastic year in mobile gaming. James Gilmour is on hosting duty as always, revealing the winners in that delightful radio-friendly voice he possesses.

And to jog your memory a bit, here are the awards we'll be giving out this year:

Best Updated Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Game We're Still Playing

Best Digital Board Game

Best Family Game

Best Puzzle Game

Best Action Game

Best Role-Playing Game

Best Strategy Game

Best Sports Game

Best Platform Game

Best Simulation Game

Best Roblox Game

Best Mobile Port

Most Anticipated Game

Best Community

Best Mobile Publisher

Best Mobile Developer

Best Innovation

Mobile Game of the Year

Plenty of different categories, then, giving developers of all shapes and sizes the chance of taking home an award. Of course, I can't spoil any of the winners here, but they're all worthy of their accolades. And that's because you all have such fantastic taste in games, obviously.

Yes, the Pocket Gamer Awards wouldn't be what they are without community involvement, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to cast a vote. And if you then incessantly bugged your friends to get involved as well, then a double thank you is certainly in order.