Tune in this Friday to find out who won big at the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards
Voting for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards closed a little while ago, and you, our dear readers, came out in your thousands to support your favourite releases from the last year. Now, we've totted up the results, checked everything is tickety boo, and then checked again just for good measure. So, who won? Well, you can find out this Friday (January 30th) at 6 pm (GMT).
That's right, at that time and date, you can head over to our YouTube channel and check out the video we've put together to celebrate what turned out to be a fantastic year in mobile gaming. James Gilmour is on hosting duty as always, revealing the winners in that delightful radio-friendly voice he possesses.
And to jog your memory a bit, here are the awards we'll be giving out this year:
- Best Updated Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Game We're Still Playing
- Best Digital Board Game
- Best Family Game
- Best Puzzle Game
- Best Action Game
- Best Role-Playing Game
- Best Strategy Game
- Best Sports Game
- Best Platform Game
- Best Simulation Game
- Best Roblox Game
- Best Mobile Port
- Most Anticipated Game
- Best Community
- Best Mobile Publisher
- Best Mobile Developer
- Best Innovation
- Mobile Game of the Year
Plenty of different categories, then, giving developers of all shapes and sizes the chance of taking home an award. Of course, I can't spoil any of the winners here, but they're all worthy of their accolades. And that's because you all have such fantastic taste in games, obviously.
Yes, the Pocket Gamer Awards wouldn't be what they are without community involvement, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for taking the time to cast a vote. And if you then incessantly bugged your friends to get involved as well, then a double thank you is certainly in order.