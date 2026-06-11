Pokémon Go adds weekly Choose Your Path research, allowing you to pick what you want to do

Less checklist, more choice

Pokémon Go introduces Choose Your Path Timed Research

Weekly choices between Explore, Catch, or Battle shape tasks and bonuses

Daily bonuses and Spotlight Hours also get refreshed schedules

Pokémon Go is filling in the gaps between events, and for once, the filler actually looks worth showing up for.

Choose Your Path Timed Research is the new addition, which runs during non-event weeks this season. At the start of each week, you pick one of three paths - Explore, Catch, or Battle, and that shapes your tasks and bonuses for the week.

It's a small thing, but the option to choose how you're spending your time rather than just being handed a checklist is a welcome change. Different trainers will have different research opportunities depending on their pick, so there's at least a reason to compare notes.

Four themed weeks are confirmed so far: Fossil Fun runs from June 17th, Charged Embers from June 30th, Fairy Trail from July 28th, and Venom and Vines from August 11th.

Daily Discoveries are also getting an update from June 15th, with each day of the week now carrying its own flavour. Max Monday brings more frequent Power Spot refreshes and a Rare Candy XL for in-person Max Battles.

Friendship Friday cuts Stardust costs on trades by 20% and lets you make up to two extra Special Trades. Scenic Sunday adds more wild spawns, boosts Pokémon appearing on Routes, and lets you encounter Mateo up to three times if you're out walking one.

Wednesday gets a Raid Hour with a Rare Candy XL on the table, and Go Battle Thursday now runs alongside Spotlight Hour, which returns to its 6:00 to 7:00 pm local time slot.

Speaking of Spotlight Hours, the schedule runs through to the end of July. Swinub is up first on June 18th with 2x Candy for transfers, followed by Wingull on June 25th for 2x Stardust on catches. Eevee shows up on July 23rd with 2x Candy for catching, and Bidoof closes out July 30th with transfers again.

Before you head out, make sure to grab the latest Pokémon Go codes!