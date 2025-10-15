Nominations are now open for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards

Celebrating the great and good from the last 12 months

Apparently, it's that time of year. That's right. We're back again for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards. I've been around for roughly five of those, and it's always a highlight for me. I love getting a chance to look back at the great and good in mobile gaming over the last 12 months. In a world that can (understandably) be a bit cynical, it's great to just spread a little positivity.

Of course, it won't be me directly that's doing that. Oh, no. It'll be you, dear reader. How? You might ask. Well, the Pocket Gamer Awards winners are all determined by a public vote, meaning no matter how much I harp on about Dredge, I have no say in whether or not it takes home an award. It's all up to you, and we’ll figure it out in three stages.

Nominations are open now

Then we open the votes

A live awards ceremony