Nominations are now open for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards

Apparently, it's that time of year. That's right. We're back again for the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards. I've been around for roughly five of those, and it's always a highlight for me. I love getting a chance to look back at the great and good in mobile gaming over the last 12 months. In a world that can (understandably) be a bit cynical, it's great to just spread a little positivity.
Of course, it won't be me directly that's doing that. Oh, no. It'll be you, dear reader. How? You might ask. Well, the Pocket Gamer Awards winners are all determined by a public vote, meaning no matter how much I harp on about Dredge, I have no say in whether or not it takes home an award. It's all up to you, and we’ll figure it out in three stages.
Nominations are open now
Firstly, we need you to nominate your favourite games across the various categories we've cooked up. They aim to celebrate everything from specific genre excellence, developers, porting prowess, and even communities. The only thing you need to remember is that your nominees must have been released between October 1st, 2024, and September 30th, 2025. For the most part, anyway. There are a few exceptions to this rule, although that'll become clear when you check out the nomination form
. So, head over there now and have your voice heard.
Then we open the votes
In around a month or so, we'll tot up the nominations and create a shortlist for each category. Naturally, that'll be revealed on the site, and then it's up to you to vote for your favourites. Of course, you can encourage your friends and family to as well, alongside your fellow players. It all depends on how much you want your picks to take home an award. Voting will remain open for a month, giving you plenty of time to get involved.
A live awards ceremony
Finally, once the voting is completed, we'll dust off our abacus and work out the winners. They will then get revealed at a swanky event during our flagship B2B event, Pocket Gamer Connects London
.