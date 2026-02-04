All Who Wander releases latest version of the hit turn-based roguelike

Not all who wander are lost

All Who Wander has its latest update arriving today with version 1.2.10

The update introduces many tweaks and additions

Check in on new item sets, and the addition of Casual and Nightmare difficulty

With the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards show, we're definitely busy behind the scenes, but not too much to slack in our coverage! And even outside of our nominees, there's plenty to say, such as looking at All Who Wander and its latest version 1.2.10 update coming today!

Now, if you're counting, it's time to make a note, because yes, All Who Wander is another entry into the roguelike genre. But where it differs is in offering a much more traditional turn-based experience, much like the original Rogue did. Albeit with slightly more modernised graphics.

The latest update further enhances the challenge for the masochists out there, with the addition of Casual and Nightmare difficulty modes. There's also the new Berserk effect and various other tweaks, including to items, with new sets to grab while you explore, too. So even if you feel you've experienced all that All Who Wander has to offer, it's a good time to jump back in.

Wanderlust

All Who Wander definitely intrigues me, as I'm quite the sucker for old-fashioned RPGS. And with 10 different character classes to pick from, as well as a myriad of deadly environments to embrace, it's no surprise that All Who Wander tickles the OSR-centric part of my brain.

It's also proven popular with our App Army, players like you who give their two cents on new and popular games. So if you're curious about giving All Who Wander a go, now's the time, with a single purchase to unlock all classes, but being free to try as well!

And speaking of our own picks, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), where we've already started collating some of the best launches from the last month and prepping space for all the rest releasing this year!