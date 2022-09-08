5 new mobile games to try this week - September 8th, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Railbound
This trackbending puzzler lets players connect railways across more than 150 puzzles and a variety of landscapes. Players can sever passageways as well to reroute connections at a relaxing pace.
The game features wholesome art and music (of Golf Peaks and inbento fame) as well as different train-inspired items that help players reach their goals. For instance, tunnels can help you cover great distances quickly, while railway barriers help delay trains when needed.
2
Residual
This pixel-art survival platformer challenges players with procedurally generated levels where they'll not only have to explore an alien world but also harvest food and build campfires to survive. Players can also craft teleporters and other devices to stay alive while grappling with hunger and the forces of nature.
The game features light puzzles players need to solve to uncover ancient secrets, as well as planets that operate based on the environment. For instance, planets that orbit close to the sun will have high winds, scorching heat and so on.
3
Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL
KONAMI's popular title lets Duelists battle in real-time across three modes. In particular, players can put their card skills to the test in the 4 Player Match Mode, as well as play with characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise in the Single Player Mode. They can also duke it out in the 4 Player Co-op Mode.
Fans of the series can look forward to encountering characters from 7 animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series, with the original cast reprising their roles. The game also features 3D graphics and Summoning scenes for full immersion.
4
WordPlus
This unique word game lets players test their wits by trying to form words out of a single letter. Players take turns stringing together words from vertical, horizontal or diagonal letters, with higher points awarded to longer words.
The game features three grid sizes with different gameplay durations. The 7x7 Grid lasts about 10 minutes, the 8x8 Grid goes for approximately 20 minutes, and the 9x9 Grid takes around 30 minutes to finish. It can also be played either offline with an AI or online with other players.
5
Chess Minis
Players can enjoy 1v1 real-time battles as they test their chess skills using miniature set pieces that mimic the look and feel of actual toys. The game features chill lofi beats in the background, as well as plenty of rewards players can collect to unlock chess sets, emotes and gloves.
There are over 500 handcrafted puzzles players can get into either locally or with opponents online. Players can also form squads to talk about tactics and analyse moves with the community.