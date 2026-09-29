Interview: Monster Hunter Outlanders dev team talks mobile ports, the thrill of the hunt, and absolutely no auto combat

The MHO team shares insights on porting the massive franchise to mobile

It's an exciting day for Monster Hunter fans, as Monster Hunter Outlanders has just unveiled its official launch date - and it's closer than you might think!

I personally spent a couple of exhilarating days with the MHO team over in Shenzhen, China, and while that's an entirely separate story that needs a full recap on its own, that's not what you're here for, is it?

Particularly, one of the coolest things I got to experience was the hands-on with Monster Hunter Outlanders, which I'll talk more about in the Pocket Gamer Podcast this week. For now, here's what the devs were able to share when we got the chance to interview them about the upcoming action game - coming out this October 29th!

At TiMi Studio Group, our team brings extensive experience in mobile game development, paired with a deep, personal passion for the Monster Hunter franchise. In fact, a key requirement to join the Monster Hunter Outlanders development team was being an active Monster Hunter fan, and many of our game designers have logged hundreds, or even thousands, of hours in the series.

With that strong technical background and love for the franchise, our primary focus and biggest ongoing challenge has been finding the right balance, faithfully preserving the authentic, high-stakes feel of Monster Hunter while tailoring the pacing and accessibility for the free-to-play mobile market.

Striking that 'sweet spot' is a delicate process, but we were very encouraged when player feedback across multiple CBTs validated that we were moving in the right direction. Balancing player experience with long-term mobile design will always be our highest priority, and we will continue listening closely to our community to refine and improve the game.

First off, you are definitely not alone! We know the franchise has a reputation for rich depth and hardcore action, which can feel a bit intimidating from the outside. With Monster Hunter Outlanders, our goal is to welcome both long-time fans and a new generation of Adventurers to experience this iconic thrill, anytime and anywhere.

Here is how we’ve made the game far more welcoming for newcomers:

Tailored Control Modes: We introduced Adventure Mode, which streamlines controls and provides comprehensive onboarding for players who might be less familiar with action games. Meanwhile, Classic Mode preserves the authentic, deep weapon mechanics that veteran players expect.

Built for Mobile from the Ground Up: We optimised the controls, camera, and pacing specifically for touchscreens, ensuring the experience feels natural and responsive right out of the gate without sacrificing depth.

You Never Hunt Alone: If tackling giant monsters solo sounds intimidating, our party system allows playable Adventurers and helpful Buddies (like Palicoes, Rutaco, and Trillan) to support you during exploration and solo play. Plus, our multiplayer features make it easy to team up with friends and hunt together.

We see Outlanders as the perfect gateway into the Monster Hunter universe. You don't need any prior experience! Just pick up your phone, choose your style, and enjoy the hunt!

We completely understand why monetisation is top-of-mind for both players and media. For Monster Hunter Outlanders, our priority is to build a sustainable, long-term title while firmly respecting the essence of the franchise, where hunting skill, strategy, and player effort always come first.

Because Outlanders is a PvE-focused, Free-to-Play title, there is no direct PvP combat. This means paying players will never directly overpower or disrupt another player's experience. Non-spending players can fully experience, participate in, and master 100% of the game’s core content.

Our monetisation is built around three core pillars.

Earnable Adventurers: New Adventurers introduce fresh playstyles, and players can recruit them using Rutacoin, which can be earned through daily activities, quests, and achievements. Every single Adventurer can be earned for free through active gameplay, and no character is ever locked behind a pay-only wall. Premium currency simply offers an optional path for players who wish to accelerate how quickly they recruit them.

Purely Cosmetic Customisation: We offer a wide range of weapon skins and personalised elements. Including fun, quirky designs inspired by traditional Chinese cuisine. Crucially, cosmetics provide zero stat bonuses and offer no gameplay advantage.

Flexibility and Convenience: Optional Battle Passes and ease-of-play enhancements are designed to accommodate different player schedules, allowing everyone to shape their journey whether they prefer deep, structured hunts or quick, casual sessions.

Ultimately, we believe that delivering high-quality, long-term content updates is the key to sustaining the game, without ever compromising the core hunting experience.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is designed as an exploration hunting action game rather than a traditional MMORPG. At the same time, we wanted to incorporate social and community features that online players enjoy, while keeping the experience centred on active, skill-based hunting.

To support that goal, we’ve included core communication features such as friend lists, channels, and parties, making it easy for players to connect, coordinate, and head out on hunts together. In the village, Adventurers can also express themselves through customised shoutouts, personalised profile pages, custom titles, and decorated personal spaces. In addition, the Adventurer Guild system gives players more ways to come together through shared goals and guild-based activities.

To make multiplayer hunts more interactive, we’ve built upon the traditional 4-player co-op structure with an original mechanic called Co-op Skills. Exclusive to multiplayer mode, these skills charge over the course of a hunt, with dealing damage accelerating their readiness. Once ready, an Adventurer can activate their Co-op Skill against a targeted monster part to briefly stagger the monster. If teammates follow up on that same part within the timing window, the monster is forced into a heavy topple state, creating a strong window for coordinated team damage.

Overall, these features are designed to create a lively social environment and an engaging party-based hunting experience, while keeping the game firmly rooted in its core action gameplay.

One of our primary motivations in creating Monster Hunter Outlanders was to introduce as many players as possible to the joy of the Monster Hunter franchise. Because of that mission, performance optimisation has been a top priority for our development team from day one.

While we cannot guarantee compatibility with every single device on the market, our goal is to ensure the game is accessible to as many players as possible. To achieve this, we have designed a wide range of customizable graphics options and presets. Extensively optimised for performance, the game delivers fluid and responsive gameplay across a wide range of hardware, ensuring a smooth hunting experience even on lower graphics presets.

Monster Hunter Outlanders requires an active online connection to play.

However, ensuring a solo-friendly experience is one of our key design goals, allowing players who prefer hunting on their own to enjoy the game and progress at their own pace.

There is no auto-combat in Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is built around active, hands-on combat. Equipment progression relies directly on the hunt: Adventurers defeat monsters, gather materials, and craft gear through direct play. For instance, obtaining key rare materials requires fulfilling specific hunting conditions, such as breaking particular monster parts.

At the same time, we’ve included convenience features tailored for mobile play. For routine upgrade materials outside of core equipment crafting, Adventurers can use the Quick Hunt feature. This supports steady progression while keeping the main hunting loop focused on direct control and skill.

Personally, I'm particularly proud that we've successfully brought the authentic Monster Hunter hunting experience to mobile devices while incorporating our own unique, original designs. While we took a few detours during testing, the candid feedback and constructive guidance from our Adventurers helped us refine the game to a level that earns their genuine approval and satisfaction. We are deeply grateful for our Adventurers' direct honesty and thoughtful suggestions, and we will continue listening closely to our community to keep improving the game.

To our long-time fans, we hope this portable and co-op-friendly title allows you to jump into a quick hunt anytime, anywhere, to connect with fellow Adventurers, and to rediscover that original spark from when you first started playing Monster Hunter years ago.

To our new friends, as a free-to-play mobile Monster Hunter title, this is the perfect, accessible entry point to jump right in! You can experience all of the high-quality, authentic hunting fun with zero cost required. Come give it a try!